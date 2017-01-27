San Jose cat killer may have to regis...

San Jose cat killer may have to register as sex offender

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Myriam Martinez, second from right, gets emotional as she addresses the media last year about death of her cat Thumper, which she presumes has been at the hands of Robert Farmer, a San Jose man charged with felony animal cruelty. Farmer, who were stole, tortured and killed 21 cats in 2015, may have to register as a sex offender when he is sentenced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) 10 hr 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Sat Going blind Not 1
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Jan 16 Local 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC