San Jose cat killer may have to register as sex offender

Myriam Martinez, second from right, gets emotional as she addresses the media last year about death of her cat Thumper, which she presumes has been at the hands of Robert Farmer, a San Jose man charged with felony animal cruelty. Farmer, who were stole, tortured and killed 21 cats in 2015, may have to register as a sex offender when he is sentenced.

