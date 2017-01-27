San Jose cat killer may have to register as sex offender
Myriam Martinez, second from right, gets emotional as she addresses the media last year about death of her cat Thumper, which she presumes has been at the hands of Robert Farmer, a San Jose man charged with felony animal cruelty. Farmer, who were stole, tortured and killed 21 cats in 2015, may have to register as a sex offender when he is sentenced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|10 pin
|25
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Sat
|Going blind Not
|1
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC