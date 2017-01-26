Robbery Suspect Shot in Struggle With...

Robbery Suspect Shot in Struggle With Taco Bell Customers

50 min ago

First responders load an armed robbery suspect into an ambulance after he was shot during a struggle with customers and employees at a San Jose Taco Bell-KFC. Customers thwarted a would-be armed robbery that ended with the suspect getting shot with his own gun at a San Jose-based Taco Bell-KFC late Friday.

