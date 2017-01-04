Recent palm tree fires on Hwy 101 in ...

Recent palm tree fires on Hwy 101 in San Jose

Officials from the California Highway Patrol and the San Jose Fire Department are "looking into" a series of fires that have taken place along a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in the last few days. Spokesmen from both agencies stressed that they don't know if fires are being intentionally set and that they have not opened an official investigation, but that they are "keeping an eye on" the area.

