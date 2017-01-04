Recent palm tree fires on Hwy 101 in San Jose
Officials from the California Highway Patrol and the San Jose Fire Department are "looking into" a series of fires that have taken place along a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in the last few days. Spokesmen from both agencies stressed that they don't know if fires are being intentionally set and that they have not opened an official investigation, but that they are "keeping an eye on" the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Cody
|16
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Ackelly
|291
|Snapchat (G4y)
|Tue
|pikay
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Dec 29
|lol
|87
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC