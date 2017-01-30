Rainbow Womena s Chorus celebrates 20...

Rainbow Womena s Chorus celebrates 20 years with two concerts

The Rainbow Women's Chorus will celebrate its 20th anniversary with performances on Jan. 21 and 22 at the Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. To mark its 20th year of entertaining audiences, the Rainbow Women's Chorus will perform two anniversary concerts this weekend at Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Willow Glen.

