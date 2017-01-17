Rain totals continue to rise from January storms
Mother Nature's seemingly endless supply of January rain continued as the Bay Area woke up Friday morning to another wet commute, which dumped more than 2.5 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains and caused more roadway flooding and closures. As of 8 a.m., there were some staggering six-hour rainfall totals in the Santa Cruz Mountains, including Soquel at 2.75 inches.
