Pounding by Mother Nature promises spectacular spring
The water level almost reaches the roof of a restroom building at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The park is closed due to flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|4 min
|Local
|1
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Fri
|Skyhunter
|68
|T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|Gntlspirit
|294
|White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|Cody
|16
|Snapchat (G4y)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC