Pizarro: San Jose freeway mural a hidden artistic gem
"Afternoon," a mural Polish artist Sainer's first solo work in the United States, is a relatively hidden gem on a Highway 87 retaining wall where St. John Street and Almaden Boulevard meet. One of my new favorite pieces of art in downtown San Jose isn't hanging in any gallery.
