Pizarro: Rainstorms put damper on Downtown Ice season
People came out to skate at Downtown Ice in San Jose on the outdoor rink's last day of the season, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, despite the rink being partially closed because of storm damage. Heavy rain over the past few weeks was good for our reservoirs, but made for a soggy finish to Downtown Ice 's season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|11 hr
|Ron
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|CURIOUS
|295
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Mon
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|Ambrosio
|2
|White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|Cody
|16
|Snapchat (G4y)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC