Pizarro: City Lights' Lisa Mallette enjoying return to stage

City Lights Theater Company Artistic Executive Director Lisa Mallette, center, returns to the stage for her first performance since 2014 in "Ideation," which is running at City Lights through Feb. 19, 2017. City Lights Theater Company's current production of Aaron Loeb 's "Ideation" has gotten Executive Artistic Director Lisa Mallette out of the office and back on stage for the first time in nearly three years.

