Photos: Heavy rains and winds threaten Bay Area
Divers and rescue personnel work to remove a vehicle from the San Leandro Bay along Dolittle Drive in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Rescue divers pulled an unconscious driver from the car that was submerged about four feet under water and the driver was then transported to a local hospital according to authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Gntlspirit
|294
|White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|Cody
|16
|Snapchat (G4y)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Dec 29
|lol
|87
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC