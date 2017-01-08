Photos: Heavy rains and winds threate...

Photos: Heavy rains and winds threaten Bay Area

18 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Divers and rescue personnel work to remove a vehicle from the San Leandro Bay along Dolittle Drive in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Rescue divers pulled an unconscious driver from the car that was submerged about four feet under water and the driver was then transported to a local hospital according to authorities.

San Jose, CA

