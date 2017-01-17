On eve of Trump inauguration, two different kinds of exhilaration

A group holding signs chant, “Thank you Obama!” at Lafayette Park outside of The White House in Washington D.C. on Thursday January 19, 2017 FRIDAY: Santa Cruz general strike from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; includes a noon rally at the Santa Cruz Clock Tower at Mission Street, Front Street and Pacific Avenue; For a schedule of events, visit santacruzgeneralstrike.wordpress.com . SATURDAY: The Women's March on Washington Santa Cruz County will kick off with a rally at 11 a.m. at the Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St. SATURDAY: A second rally and march will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Cruz City Hall, 809 Center St., and end at the Louden Nelson Community Center; all genders welcome; womenmarchsantacruz.com .

