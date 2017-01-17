News of Record for January 17, 2017

News of Record for January 17, 2017

1:41 p.m., trespass/unwanted person - A man attempted to walk out of a grocery store on South Washington Street with merchandise in his pockets. 11:14 p.m., controlled substances - A woman found a needle and burnt foil inside a garbage can at an apartment on Greenley Road.

