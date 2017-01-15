Newly minted Rep. Ro Khanna reflects on first two weeks
Since his swearing in on Jan. 3, newly elected U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna has brought up some ideas that don't sit well with many of his colleagues - things like term limits and not accepting special interest money. But the Fremont Democrat, who was in town over the long weekend for a ceremonial oath of office presided over by Assemblyman Kansen Chu, D-San Jose, said the most attention he's gotten so far stemmed from a minute-long speech he gave on the floor on Friday related to an amendment that died in the Senate a few days before.
