Newly minted Rep. Ro Khanna reflects ...

Newly minted Rep. Ro Khanna reflects on first two weeks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Since his swearing in on Jan. 3, newly elected U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna has brought up some ideas that don't sit well with many of his colleagues - things like term limits and not accepting special interest money. But the Fremont Democrat, who was in town over the long weekend for a ceremonial oath of office presided over by Assemblyman Kansen Chu, D-San Jose, said the most attention he's gotten so far stemmed from a minute-long speech he gave on the floor on Friday related to an amendment that died in the Senate a few days before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) 8 hr Callme TRUMP 69
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... 12 hr Local 3
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... 12 hr Local 1
T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15) Jan 13 Ambrosio 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 8 Gntlspirit 294
White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13) Jan 5 Cody 16
Snapchat (G4y) Jan 3 Anonymous 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,818 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC