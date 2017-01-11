New storm to bring more rain, low tem...

New storm to bring more rain, low temps to Bay Area starting Wednesday night

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Stormy weather strikes Palo Alto, as seen from the intersection of El Camino Real and Oregon Expressway. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 8 Gntlspirit 294
White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13) Jan 5 Cody 16
Snapchat (G4y) Jan 3 Anonymous 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
Just Sayin (Mar '14) Dec 29 lol 87
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 11 at 2:39PM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC