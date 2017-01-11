More rain, snow leaves drought farther behind
Northern California continued to roar out of its prolonged drought Tuesday as yet another storm blew in from the Pacific Ocean, drenching the Bay Area, creating dangerous white-out conditions in Lake Tahoe, and filling local reservoirs beyond capacity. Shortly after noon, water began coursing down the Lexington Reservoir spillway for the first time since March 2011.
