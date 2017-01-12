Milpitas: Homeless man rescued from Coyote Creek island

A homeless man who became stranded on island formed two days ago along rain-swollen Coyote Creek in Milpitas, Calif., was rescued Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, the San Jose Fire Department's water rescue team. Milpitas and San Jose fire personnel banded together Thursday morning to rescue a 56-year-old man who was stranded on an island in the middle of Coyote Creek near Ranch Drive after storm water almost 3 feet deep rose up and surrounded him.

