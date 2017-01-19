Milpitas: Homeless man rescued from Coyote Creek island

A homeless man stranded on an island in the rain-swollen Coyote Creek was rescued Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Milpitas, Calif., by the San Jose Fire Department water rescue team. Milpitas and San Jose fire personnel banded together to rescue a 56-year-old man who was stranded on an island in the middle of Coyote Creek near Ranch Drive after storm water almost 3 feet deep rose up and surrounded him on Jan. 12. Milpitas Deputy Fire Chief Rick Frawley said the lone man had used his cell phone to call 911 at around 10:51 a.m., telling authorities he was stranded and had no ability to get to shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milpitas Post.