Matilda the Musical to Make its Premiere in San Jose
TIME Magazine's #1 Show of the Year, MATILDA THE MUSICAL , is coming to San Jose as part of Broadway San Jose's 2016-17 season. Produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Dodgers, the first national tour of MATILDA THE MUSICAL will be coming to The Center for the Performing Arts March 7-12, 2017.
