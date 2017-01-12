Mariachi Vargas Ran on: Juan Gabriel will perform at the Mariachi Festival this week in San Jose.

The 25th annual San Jose Mariachi & Folklorico Festival is honoring three pioneers during its Tres Grandes Idolos concert Sunday, Jan. 15, which ends a three-day celebration of Mexican music and dance. The idea is to pay homage to Mexican singer-songwriters Juan Gabriel and Joan Sebastian as well as flamenco guitarist Pepe Martinez , all while inspiring a new generation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.