Man, teen arrested in connection with April San Jose fatal shooting
San Jose police have arrested two people, a man and a teenage boy, in connection with the shooting murder of another teen in April, according to police. After police conducted a follow-up investigation into the months-old murder, detectives identified 18-year-old Raul Tellez and a 17-year-old boy as the suspects.
