Man charged for December break-in pleads not guilty

A man who allegedly broke into his former employer's construction site in Menlo Park in December pleaded not guilty to burglary and theft charges Tuesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said Filimon Paredes, 26, of San Jose entered a construction site on the 100 block of Independence Drive in the early morning hours of Dec. 7. Officers on patrol found an unoccupied vehicle near a hole cut into a security fence on the 7-acre construction site and preceded to enter.

