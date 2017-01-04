Lan Diep to attend Obama farewell

Lan Diep to attend Obama farewell

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

San Jose City Council District 4 candidate Lan Diep speaks during a candidate forum for San Jose City Council Calif., on Monday, March 9, 2015. The freshman San Jose council member will pay his own way to Obama's speech in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10 Newly elected San Jose Councilman Lan Diep, who won a tight race against incumbent Manh Nguyen in November, is going to miss his first council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It's not the sort of distinction that a freshman council member generally seeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Tue Ackelly 291
Snapchat (G4y) Tue pikay 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
Just Sayin (Mar '14) Dec 29 lol 87
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,658

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC