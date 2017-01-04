Lan Diep to attend Obama farewell

San Jose City Council District 4 candidate Lan Diep speaks during a candidate forum for San Jose City Council Calif., on Monday, March 9, 2015. The freshman San Jose council member will pay his own way to Obama's speech in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10 Newly elected San Jose Councilman Lan Diep, who won a tight race against incumbent Manh Nguyen in November, is going to miss his first council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It's not the sort of distinction that a freshman council member generally seeks.

