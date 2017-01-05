Judge rules San Jose council violated Brown Act in Little Saigon dispute
Nearly a decade after a Vietnamese community group took San Jose to court over claims that elected officials secretly lined up votes in naming a retail center, a judge agreed that the City Council violated open meeting laws - and ordered a fix to stop it from happening again. The lawsuit, filed in February 2008, claims former Councilwoman Madison Nguyen privately rallied support from a majority of council members to name a shopping center "Saigon Business District."
