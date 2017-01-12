Is Californiaa s drought really over?

Is Californiaa s drought really over?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

In this photo provided by Northstar California, a Ski Patrol member heads out to check mountain safety for guests and employees after the Northstar California resort received 96 inches of snow from the latest round of storms Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Truckee, Calif. The massive rain and snowfall that prompted a rare blizzard warning in parts of the Sierra was helping much of Northern California recover from a six-year drought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) 15 hr Skyhunter 68
T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15) 20 hr Ambrosio 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 8 Gntlspirit 294
White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13) Jan 5 Cody 16
Snapchat (G4y) Jan 3 Anonymous 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Santa Clara County was issued at January 14 at 12:35PM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,329 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC