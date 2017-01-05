H&M's grand opening for new San Jose store set for next week
Fashion giant H&M's long-awaited addition to the Bay Area's shopping scene is coming in a week. The retailer will open a large new store at Eastridge Mall in San Jose on Thursday, Jan. 12 at noon.
