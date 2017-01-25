Good Karma helps teens build bikes, job skills
Collin Bruce of Good Karma Bikes in San Jose shows Grace Edmonds, a high school junior, how to reassemble the brakes on a bicycle at the bike shop's first High School Build Night on Jan. 18. The free Wednesday evening sessions are designed to teach students the basics of bike maintenance and more sophisticated aspects of bike repair. Before they're old enough to drive around on four tires, many teenagers get around on two wheels.
