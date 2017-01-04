Garden as art: Rose pruning

Too soon for roses? Well, yes, but it's not too early to be preparing your rose bushes for the season ahead. The Santa Clara County Rose Society is offering a free rose pruning demonstration at its regular monthly meeting, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 13, at the O'Connor Hospital Medical Office Building Auditorium, 2101 Forest Ave., San Jose.

