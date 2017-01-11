Former 'Idol' contestant brings her family traditions to the stage
The 'Three Kings' look on as Gabriela Sepulveda performs at last year's El Dia de los Tres Reyes event at the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose. Gabriela, who was a contestant on the final season of 'American Idol,' is set to perform at this year's event, Jan. 14-15 at the Discovery Museum.
