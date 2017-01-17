Fateful group that saved runner from ...

Fateful group that saved runner from heart attack reunites to finish San Jose race

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Seven weeks after collapsing from a heart attack while running in the Turkey Trot race, Mike Dosik, second from left, finishes the race walking with the people who helped save his life Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Joining him are Sue Sherrin of San Jose Search and Rescue, San Jose police Officer Justin Jantez, nurse Zenebue Tegegne, SJPD Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 4 hr CURIOUS 295
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Mon Callme TRUMP 69
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Mon Local 3
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Mon Local 1
T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15) Jan 13 Ambrosio 2
White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13) Jan 5 Cody 16
Snapchat (G4y) Jan 3 Anonymous 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC