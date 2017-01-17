Fateful group that saved runner from heart attack reunites to finish San Jose race

Seven weeks after collapsing from a heart attack while running in the Turkey Trot race, Mike Dosik, second from left, finishes the race walking with the people who helped save his life Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Joining him are Sue Sherrin of San Jose Search and Rescue, San Jose police Officer Justin Jantez, nurse Zenebue Tegegne, SJPD Sgt.

