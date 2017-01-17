Fateful group that saved runner from heart attack reunites to finish San Jose race
The storm clouds parted for a brief window as nature gave the go-ahead for Mike Dosik to finally finish the Turkey Trot, nearly seven weeks after all the other runners. On Thanksgiving morning, with the finish line in sight, Dosik suffered a heart attack that medical professionals say he had a small chance of surviving given the circumstances.
