Fatal crash is San Jose's first in 2017

44 min ago Read more: SFBay

A pedestrian who was killed last week in San Jose has been identified as 71-year-old Creig Sachs, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. A white 2003 Toyota Matrix traveling east on Story Road hit the San Jose resident at 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 8 while he was walking in a marked crosswalk from the north side of Story Road to the south side of Lancelot Drive, police said.

