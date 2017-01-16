Fatal crash is San Jose's first in 2017
A pedestrian who was killed last week in San Jose has been identified as 71-year-old Creig Sachs, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. A white 2003 Toyota Matrix traveling east on Story Road hit the San Jose resident at 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 8 while he was walking in a marked crosswalk from the north side of Story Road to the south side of Lancelot Drive, police said.
