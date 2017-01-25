Editorial: Look beyond 'silicon valley organization'...

"The silicon valley organization" is raising eyebrows as the new name the San Jose Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce announced last week: Really? Lower case Silicon Valley? And "the organization"? That could be anything , couldn't it? The new name - which mercifully will be "the SVO" for common use - is the umbrella for a major restructuring of the chamber that better illuminates the work it already does and creates a broader mission beyond the traditional chamber role of helping local business succeed. It was time to jettison the venerable but dated moniker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.