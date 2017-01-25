Editorial: Look beyond 'silicon valley organization'...
"The silicon valley organization" is raising eyebrows as the new name the San Jose Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce announced last week: Really? Lower case Silicon Valley? And "the organization"? That could be anything , couldn't it? The new name - which mercifully will be "the SVO" for common use - is the umbrella for a major restructuring of the chamber that better illuminates the work it already does and creates a broader mission beyond the traditional chamber role of helping local business succeed. It was time to jettison the venerable but dated moniker.
