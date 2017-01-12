Developer files to redevelop old Mel ...

Developer files to redevelop old Mel Cottona s site

22 hrs ago Read more: The Almaden Resident

San Jose residents have been wondering what will become of the historic Midtown building which housed iconic sporting goods store Mel Cotton's for more than 60 years before closing last month. Developers recently filed to rezone the 2-acre site, located at the corner of W. San Carlos and Race streets, from light industrial to combined industrial/commercial.

