Craft beer with Girl Scout cookies?! Check out the pairings
You can put your palate to the test - all while raising money for a good cause - when two South Bay breweries host Girl Scout cookie pairing events. At these officially sanctioned fundraisers, five beers will be paired with five cookies - take a bite, and a sip, and see if you agree with the brewmasters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|5 hr
|Going blind Not
|1
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|Ambrosio
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC