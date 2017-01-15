Coronera s Office names victim in yeara s first traffic fatality
The 71-year-old man killed Jan. 9 in the city's first traffic-related death of the year was San Jose resident Creig Sachs, the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office said on Sunday. Sachs was struck by a woman driving a Toyota Matrix as he was walking in a marked crosswalk on Story Road at Lancelot Lane around 8:35 at night.
