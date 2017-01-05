College financial aid workshop set
File photo shows a financial aid workshop, offering help with FAFSA and college information, held in Oakland last fall. A financial-aid workshop to assist college-bound students and their families fill out forms and understand options will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Silver Creek High School, 3434 Silver Creek Road, San Jose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13)
|9 hr
|Cody
|16
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Ackelly
|291
|Snapchat (G4y)
|Jan 3
|pikay
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Dec 29
|lol
|87
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC