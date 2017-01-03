Cold, wet weather still in the forecast for Bay Area

There were carpets of snow atop Bay Area peaks on Monday, foreshadowing a week of cool and wet weather, though the region will get some respite from the rain around Friday. Kostas Chloras, superintendent of the Lick Observatory atop Mount Hamilton in San Jose, described a wintry scene of snow-covered domes and about 2 inches covering the ground in the early afternoon, with more expected in coming days.

