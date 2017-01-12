Chain helped launch the craze in San Diego more than 30 years ago.
Among Rubio's salad offerings is a chipotle-orange-shrimp one with avocado. Rubio's Coastal Grill, one of the restaurants that launched the fish taco craze, is coming to North San Jose, with a grand opening planned for Friday, Jan. 13. The chain's newest location will be in the new Brokaw Plaza shopping center, 1078 E. Brokaw Road, near Interstate 880.
