Chain helped launch the craze in San Diego more than 30 years ago.

Among Rubio's salad offerings is a chipotle-orange-shrimp one with avocado. Rubio's Coastal Grill, one of the restaurants that launched the fish taco craze, is coming to North San Jose, with a grand opening planned for Friday, Jan. 13. The chain's newest location will be in the new Brokaw Plaza shopping center, 1078 E. Brokaw Road, near Interstate 880.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.