Campbell Union high schools present Theatre Festival
Students from Branham, Del Mar, Leigh, Prospect and Westmont high schools rehearse the song "A Musical," from the Broadway musical "Something Rotten," for the Campbell Union High School District's Theatre Festival, a variety show that will be held Friday, at Leigh High School. Students from five high schools will perform in the Campbell Union High School District's annual Theatre Festival at 7:30 p.m. Friday[1/20] at Leigh High School, 5210 Leigh Ave., San Jose.
