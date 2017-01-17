Alameda briefs: Board recommends moving utility lines underground
The city of Alameda's District Nomination Board is recommending that overhead utility lines should be moved below ground in seven areas. The board, which formed in June and completed its work in December, reviewed dozens of areas before it voted to recommend the following locations: Otis Drive ; Webster Street ; Broadway ; Broadway ; Central Avenue ; Fernside ; and Park Street .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|2 hr
|Ron
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|CURIOUS
|295
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Mon
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|Ambrosio
|2
|White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|Cody
|16
|Snapchat (G4y)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC