Alameda briefs: Board recommends moving utility lines underground

The city of Alameda's District Nomination Board is recommending that overhead utility lines should be moved below ground in seven areas. The board, which formed in June and completed its work in December, reviewed dozens of areas before it voted to recommend the following locations: Otis Drive ; Webster Street ; Broadway ; Broadway ; Central Avenue ; Fernside ; and Park Street .

