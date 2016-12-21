Wrong-Way Volkswagen Driver Causes Three-Way Crash

A wrong-way driver in a silver Volkswagen in San Jose allegedly struck a red Chevy head-on early Wednesday morning, causing a three-way car crash that shut down part of the highway. Dec. 28, 2016 A wrong-way driver in a silver Volkswagen in San Jose allegedly struck a red Chevy head-on early Wednesday morning, causing a three-way car crash that shut down part of the highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.