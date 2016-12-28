Wish Book acknowledges recent donations to giving project
Jena Knight, 18, entertains her 3-year-old daughter, Elissa, while riding on the bus on their way to Elissa's day care in on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Nicolas Jaramillo, right, gives a hug to Anthony Garza, a Navy veteran living in a homeless encampment on McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|10 hr
|anonymous
|86
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC