Tony Award-winning 'Annie' arrives in SJ just in time for a new year

Photo by Joan Marcus Macy and Tori Bates A a A "Annie" will be at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts from Jan. 6-8. For more information, go to www.anniethemusical.com "Annie," the beloved story of a fiery red-headed orphan promising that "the sun'll come out tomorrow" comes to the Center for Performing Arts Jan. 6-8.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.