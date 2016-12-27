Tony Award-winning 'Annie' arrives in SJ just in time for a new year
Photo by Joan Marcus Macy and Tori Bates A a A "Annie" will be at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts from Jan. 6-8. For more information, go to www.anniethemusical.com "Annie," the beloved story of a fiery red-headed orphan promising that "the sun'll come out tomorrow" comes to the Center for Performing Arts Jan. 6-8.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC