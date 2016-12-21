Slew of Suspicious Blazes Ignite in San Jose
San Jose fire officials are on the lookout for an arsonist after another suspicious fire broke out along northbound Highway 101 and Story Road early Saturday. Fire crews found a handful of palm trees ablaze in different spots along the freeway around 1 a.m. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to knock down the fire, but they weren't able to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby storage shed.
