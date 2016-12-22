Santa Clara County: Two top fairground executives abruptly out
The top two executives at the agency that manages the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds have abruptly left the organization, according to county and fairgrounds officials. The Fairgrounds Management Corp.'s five-member board put Executive Director Delana Romero on paid administrative leave and accepted CFO Howard Thomas' resignation during a closed-door personnel meeting late last week, according to fairgrounds spokesman Steve Stagnaro.
