San Jose: Work begins on Midtown project with 800 housing units
This rendering shows what the mixed-use project that began construction last month at the corner of Auzerais Avenue and Sunol Street in San Jose will look like. After a decade-long planning process that weathered neighborhood resistance and the economic recession, local developers recently broke ground on the first phase of a large residential mixed-use project in Midtown San Jose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Thu
|lol
|87
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC