San Jose: Victims identified in double-fatal crash on Capitol Avenue

Authorities have identified two people, including a young mother, who were killed in a fiery crash after their car hit a sound wall last week in East San Jose. Loubna Faiez, 22, of Palo Alto, and 21-year-old Stockton resident Christhian Perez were driving south on South Capitol Avenue approaching Excalibur Drive around 4 a.m. the morning of Dec. 11 when their vehicle hit the center divide and then a sound wall .

