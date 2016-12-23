San Jose: Two arrested in deadly November shooting near Lake Cunningham

Two men have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man near Lake Cunningham last month, according to San Jose police. San Jose residents Manuel Ortega Sandoval, 35, and Manuel Corral, 34, were taken into custody over the past week after being tied to the Nov. 13 shooting death of 33-year-old Gustavo Pinal .

