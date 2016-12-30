San Jose: Three arrested in teena s k...

San Jose: Three arrested in teena s killing near Dove Hill Park

Marcos Antonio Jimenez, 20, of San Jose, was arrested in connection with the Oct. 19, 2016 of a 17-year-old boy during a robbery attempt near Dove Hill Park. Marco Antonio Ruiz, 19, of San Jose, was arrested in connection with the Oct. 19, 2016 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy during a robbery attempt near Dove Hill Park.

