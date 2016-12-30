San Jose: Three arrested in teena s killing near Dove Hill Park
Marcos Antonio Jimenez, 20, of San Jose, was arrested in connection with the Oct. 19, 2016 of a 17-year-old boy during a robbery attempt near Dove Hill Park. Marco Antonio Ruiz, 19, of San Jose, was arrested in connection with the Oct. 19, 2016 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy during a robbery attempt near Dove Hill Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|11 hr
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Thu
|lol
|87
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC