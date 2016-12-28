San Jose police: Man dies from injuries in mid-December crash

After some initial hope, a man has died from injuries he suffered when his pickup truck crashed into a telephone pole earlier in the month, according to San Jose police. San Jose police said they were notified over the weekend that 23-year-old San Jose resident Samuel Powell died at a hospital Dec. 21, stemming from his injuries in a Dec. 12 collision on South 24th Street near East San Antonio Street.

