San Jose police: Man dies from injuries in mid-December crash
After some initial hope, a man has died from injuries he suffered when his pickup truck crashed into a telephone pole earlier in the month, according to San Jose police. San Jose police said they were notified over the weekend that 23-year-old San Jose resident Samuel Powell died at a hospital Dec. 21, stemming from his injuries in a Dec. 12 collision on South 24th Street near East San Antonio Street.
